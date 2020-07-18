Pilot makes emergency landing in Miami Twp. neighborhood

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A pilot made an emergency landing in a Miami Township neighborhood on Saturday, according to fire and EMS officials at the scene.
Miami Township FIRE and EMS tweeted that a single-engine aircraft landed near Deerview and Doe Run in Miami Trails.
Photos and video from the scene show the plane came to a stop in the front yard of someone’s home.
Fire and EMS officials said in their tweet everyone is safe after the emergency landing.
