Pilot makes emergency landing in Miami Twp. neighborhood
Photos and video from the scene show the plane came to a stop in the front yard of someone’s home. (Source: WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet | July 18, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT - Updated July 18 at 5:51 PM

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A pilot made an emergency landing in a Miami Township neighborhood on Saturday, according to fire and EMS officials at the scene.

Miami Township FIRE and EMS tweeted that a single-engine aircraft landed near Deerview and Doe Run in Miami Trails.

Photos and video from the scene show the plane came to a stop in the front yard of someone’s home.

Fire and EMS officials said in their tweet everyone is safe after the emergency landing.

