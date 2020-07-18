Pilot makes emergency landing in Miami Twp. neighborhood

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A pilot made an emergency landing in a Miami Township neighborhood on Saturday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).
The pilot, Phillip Sullivan, 21, was flying a 1956 Piper Pacer airplane from Wadsworth, Ohio to the Lunken Airport, according to OSHP.
Sullivan began having mechanical issues and was forced to land on a residential street about 13 miles northeast of Lunken Airport, OSHP says.
OSHP says the plane hit a tree, several mailboxes, and a streetlight before landing in the yard of someone’s home.
There were no injures involved with this crash, says OSHP.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.