State, local officials mourn the loss of Congressman and Civil Rights Activist, John Lewis

“Fran and I were very saddened to learn this morning of the death of our friend Congressman John Lewis. John Lewis changed America. In 2004, when I was in the U.S. Senate, Congressman Lewis led a small group of lawmakers to Tennessee and Alabama and showed us history. He opened our eyes with first-hand accounts of the abuse and prejudice he experienced. He told us about his time as a Freedom Rider, when he and fellow activists were badly beaten while riding buses throughout the South to protest segregation.