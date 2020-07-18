State, local officials mourn the loss of Congressman and Civil Rights Activist, John Lewis

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Local and state officials stated their condolences Saturday after news broke out that former Congressman and Civil Rights Activist, John Lewis lost his battle pancreatic cancer.
Gov. Mike DeWine stated:
“Fran and I were very saddened to learn this morning of the death of our friend Congressman John Lewis. John Lewis changed America. In 2004, when I was in the U.S. Senate, Congressman Lewis led a small group of lawmakers to Tennessee and Alabama and showed us history. He opened our eyes with first-hand accounts of the abuse and prejudice he experienced. He told us about his time as a Freedom Rider, when he and fellow activists were badly beaten while riding buses throughout the South to protest segregation.
"He took us to the Rosa Parks Museum and the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, where Reverend King had been pastor and preached hope and perseverance. We also walked with him to the Civil Rights Memorial, as he led us in singing "We Shall Overcome."
"John also took us across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, AL, where on March 7, 1965 -- known as Bloody Sunday -- he and so many other civil rights protesters were attacked and beaten as they peacefully marched.
"Fran and I had taken our two youngest children, Mark and Anna, with us, and we will all be forever grateful to John for what he taught us on that journey.
“John Lewis was an extraordinary leader, teacher, and role model for us all. He left a legacy for which we all have a responsibility now to carry on.”
Gov. DeWine addressed, by the the president’s orders, to lower all U.S. and Ohio flags to half-staff.
“In honor of the life and legacy of Congressman John Lewis and in accordance with the orders issued today by the President of the United States of America, Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that all United States and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio effective immediately until sunset this evening.”
Mayor John Cranley addressed his condolences as well as his encounter with Lewis.
A representative for the Cincinnati Museum Center said in a statement:
“John Lewis was a fierce leader, an icon, a humble public servant and most of all of a teacher. He was a Civil Rights icon who dedicated his life to racial equity and equal opportunity,” said Senior Director of Marketing and Communications, Cody Hefner. “As a self-proclaimed lover of history, Lewis understood and persistently supported the role of museums as centers of community for empathy, education and understanding, doggedly pushing forward legislation for more than 15 years to create a national museum dedicated to preserving African American history and culture. John Lewis is an inspiring example of resilience, fortitude, perseverance, humility and unwavering leadership. Thank you for teaching us.”
Hamilton County Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas says:
“Congressman and Civil Rights Activist, John Lewis was a light in the time of darkness. He paved a path that all of us need to follow toward justice. Congressman Lewis left us with lessons learned and a legacy that will endure throughout history. His fight for equality on behalf of all people will never be forgotten.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.