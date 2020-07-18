Work on Newport floodwall mural honoring historic African American school continues

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - In the matter of a few weeks, a mural honoring the students and teachers at a historic African American school in Northern Kentucky is starting to come to life.
Gina Erardi and Gabrielle Siekman, both recent NKU grads, wanted to depict and honor the students and teachers at the Southgate Street School, a historic African American school.
The school was the only one in Campbell County that operated from the post-Civil War era until 1955 when Brown v. Board of Education was decided, and Newport desegregated their schools.
“One particular woman, who was a student there, who we’ve met, came to our school when we were in college and talked about how important the school was for her and her teachers,” recalled Erardi.
The woman Erardi is talking about is Virinda Garland Doddy.
She is the inspiration for this mural, which will depict a teacher and a student at a chalkboard and the portrait of a college graduate linked together by the flow of colorful waves.
“So, we wanted to make a monument for her, her teachers, and all of her classmates and everyone who walked through the building and gained an education from it,” Erardi explained.
Now, after works and work, the mural is taking shape.
The artists say it should take about two months to complete this mural. So, it will be about another month and a half before it is complete.
