42 deaths and 1,110 new COVID-19 cases reported over last 24 hours in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 3,174 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 74,932 cases reported statewide.
The 24-hour increase on Friday 1,679 new cases is the highest increase in a single day since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Sunday.
An additional 4,177 cases and 258 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 9,555 hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 2,315 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
