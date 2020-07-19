Floating cinema coming to the Queen City in September

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -For those who miss going to the movie theater, Beyond Cinema will be bringing an exciting way to socially distant while watching a movie.
Organizers say that during the week of Sept. 23, moviegoers can watch golden oldies and new releases while sitting in miniature boats.
There will be 12 to 24 boats, and each boat can hold up to eight people.
Due to the coronavirus spread, organizers want to make sure groups will be seated with friends and family only, therefore ticket purchases will be for the whole boat.
Location and ticket sales will be provided at a later date.
Those who like to sign up for pre-registration can sign up here.
