Gov. DeWine says he ‘would not rule out going statewide’ with mask mandate

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A statewide mask mandate for Ohio has not been ruled out, Gov. Mike DeWine said on Sunday.
Gov. DeWine shared in a “Meet the Press” interview on Sunday that he would consider a state-wide mask mandate.
“We’re going the wrong way, we’re at a crucial time,” says DeWine in reference to the rising number of Ohio COVID-19 cases.
“You wear the mask for other people. You wear the mask to protect your grandmother.” the governor said.
Nineteen counties, including Hamilton and Butler in Ohio, are currently under a mask mandate, as of Sunday.
As of July 15, Hamilton County Public Health received 636 complaints about people not wearing masks since April 3.
The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has confirmed there are 88 counties with at least one COVID-19 case.
ODH also confirms as of Sunday there are 70,755 cases and 2,916 deaths statewide.
