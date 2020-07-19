More rain and thunder chances

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The cold front that sparked thunderstorms on Sunday will settle near the Ohio River on Monday.
South of the front the air mass will remain very humid, and this will provide fuel for more thunderstorms Monday.
Once again, a stronger storm will be possible with damaging winds being the primary threat.
Afternoon high temps will be slightly cooler through the week in the upper 80′s to 90 degrees.
Daily rain and thunder chances will remain as well.
