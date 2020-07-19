Person in custody after man shot, killed, sheriff says

DILLSBORO, Ind. (FOX19) - One person is dead and another one is in custody after an early Sunday shooting in Dillsboro, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to Prosperity Ridge Road for a report of someone being shot, the sheriff’s office said.
When deputies got to the scene, Sheriff Shane McHenry said they discovered an 18-year-old man was dead after being shot.
The sheriff’s office said one person is in custody and charges will be coming.
This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released in the next few days, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.
