Artists awaiting city plan before fixing ‘Black Lives Matter!’ mural

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s been a little more than a week since someone was caught on camera vandalizing Cincinnati’s ‘Black Lives Matter Mural.’ Now artists are ready to fix it, but they’re waiting for word from the city to do so.
The ‘E’ and the ‘S’ in the mural outside City Hall have been covered in paint since last Sunday, when police said somebody threw red paint on it.
Mural visionary Alandes Powell says she is waiting on the city to decide on a proposal for a pedestrian plaza outside City Hall. The motion would close Plum Street between 8th and 9th Streets permanently, something Powell is in favor of.
“We have paint, we have the people, the artists are ready,” she said. “It’s just about scheduling it and getting down here.
“I just don’t want to keep going back and forth. I think we should get that decision made. So what I’m asking for is for us to workout the long term, and then we will talk about the shorter term pieces that we will do.”
Powell says there are several options for what the “long term” could be, including closing three of the four lanes down, closing the plaza every weekend or just closing it permanently.
City council already passed a motion allowing for the plaza. Council Member Greg Landsman says meetings are happening this week to flesh out how it could realistically happen.
“The mural is a wonderful piece of public art and attracting a lot of people, especially on the weekends,” Landsman said. “The administration is looking at various options with us, and we hope to have a solid plan for everyone to consider within the next few weeks.”
According to our media partners The Cincinnati Enquirer, a permanent closure could cost the city about $25,000.
“It’s worth noting that a pedestrian-friendly plaza in front of City Hall has benefits that go well beyond the mural, yet it will certainly make the mural that much more special for our residents and visitors,” Landsman said.
Once the city comes out with their plan, that’s when Powell says artists will come back to fix the letters and make other repairs. They also then hope to put a coat of sealant on top.
“So many people are coming down here looking at it and the cars are coming, and it actually should be safe. It won’t stop people from doing [vandalism], but they can’t destroy the message with a little bit of paint.”
Cincinnati police say there have been no arrests or new developments since they released the video last week.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.