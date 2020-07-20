Demonstrators gather to ‘Strike for Black Lives’ in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Workers across the nation are walking off the job to “Strike for Black Lives.”
Community activists in Cincinnati met Monday afternoon to support the movement.
“We made our demands clear in June and we are making them clear until Cincinnati agrees to return the money they have given to the police to the community where it belongs,” said Cynthia, a local community activist.
Housing inequality, poverty and hunger are just a few issues those like Cynthia are hoping to tackle.
“We are tired of seeing people sleep on the street. We are tired of seeing people show up to public schools hungry. Our governor has the money. Cincinnati has the money to impact these issues. We give it all to the police instead,” she said.
Organizers say they believe a workers’ strike is the next logical step in the movement to bring awareness to social inequities that disproportionately affect Blacks.
“Since late-May we’ve had protests, we’ve had lots of protests. We’ve had vigils. We’ve had meetings with city council members. We’ve been to these budget hearings where city council members have disrespected themselves and the people of the city showing they don’t care about any of us, especially the black and brown people in our community,” said Yousuf Munir, President of the Young Activists Coalition.
Community members say they continuously met with city council members and still they see no changes being made.
“Power won’t concede anything until we show them that we’re willing to sacrifice anything, and we haven’t shown them that yet,” Munir said. “And that’s why we have to go after the one thing they care about. That’s their money.”
Organizers urge people to reach out to Cincinnatistrikesforblacklives@gmail.com to receive information regarding future events.
