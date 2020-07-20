Dog euthanized after visit to groomer in Butler County, sheriff’s office says

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman has been charged after grooming a dog that was then euthanized, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, Tina Bradley had taken her 15-year-old Yorkshire terrier, Lacey, to a groomer.
The groomer, 51-year-old Andra Edison, had branched out on her own after the groomers she was employed with had shut down due to COVID-19, they said.
Brady told the sheriff’s office the groomer dropped Lacey off, after the grooming, at her home.
According to the sheriff’s office, Lacey was whimpering, falling over and unable to walk holding her head towards the ground.
Lacey was taken to MetVet for emergency care where it was determined she suffered blunt force trauma to the head, bruising around the neck and shoulders and seven broken ribs causing lung contusions, the sheriff’s office said.
Brady said she decided to euthanize Lacey due to the extent of injuries.
During the investigation, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Dog Wardens determined Edison held down 4-pound Lacey with full body weight on the metal grooming table.
According to the vet at MedVet, that may have been the cause of the broken ribs and contusions.
The bruising on the neck was most likely from the chain or leash used by the groomer to hold Lacey still, the dog wardens said.
“It’s scary to think you drop your dog off to be groomed and she comes back in such a condition you have to have her euthanized,” Sheriff Richard Jones said. “That’s when we step in to make sure the person responsible faces a judge.”
Edison has been charged with cruelty to a companion animal.
