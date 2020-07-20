Family of missing Middletown teen fears she may be in danger

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Relatives of a missing teenager fear she may be in danger, while police investigate her disappearance.
Kimberly Gross vanished from Middletown. Her family members say they are devastated because they have no idea where the 14-year-old could be.
“It’s been very, very stressful. It’s mind-blowing,” Gross’s sister, Tonia Ross said. “Never thought that we’d be going through something like this.”
Ross says her sister has not disappeared or run away in the past, so this is an unusual situation. She says Gross left her house near Sherman Avenue and South Sutphin Street around noon Friday by a bathroom window.
Surveillance video shows someone getting into a red truck outside the home at that time. Ross believes the person in the video is Gross.
“You see her walking to the truck, throwing her bag into the back and then getting into the vehicle,” Ross said.
Gross’s relatives have no idea who was driving the truck or why it was there, but they do believe a man was driving it.
“We saw a silhouette of what looked like a man in the truck with a ball cap,” Ross said.
According to Ross, they recently discovered that Gross has social media accounts they did not know about. However, Gross’s friends say she has not been active on them since Friday.
Gross’s relatives are fearful she may have made the mistake of trusting a complete stranger.
“I don’t want anything bad to happen to her,” Ross said. “I just want her home safe where she needs to be.”
Ross explains they only want to know with certainty that Gross is safe.
“She’s only 14, and I don’t know who this person is or what they want with my baby sister, but this is not the way, this is not the way to do it,” Ross said. “She needs to come home.”
Middletown police confirm they are investigating Gross’ disappearance. A spokesperson said that at this point they do not suspect foul play.
Gross’s relatives believe the situation she is in could be incredibly dangerous. They say she does not have a cell phone, so she cannot be tracked, and she may be unable to reach out to loved ones.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Middletown Police Department at 513.425.7700.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.