Former Clermont Co. HS coach accused of having sex with student

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Clermont County grand jury indicted a Milford man Monday on charges of having sex with an underage girl, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.
Chad Wilhoff, 41, a former coach of girls soccer, girls track, girls basketball and boys track at Bethel Tate High School, is accused of having sex with a student at the school between 2003 and 2008, the sheriff’s office says.
Wilhoff was never a teacher at the school, according to the sheriff’s office.
He reportedly turned himself in to deputies on July 16, 2020. The following day, he was given a $75,000 bond and has since been released, the sheriff’s office says.
Wilhoff faces six counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, three counts of sexual battery and one count of gross sexual imposition, according to the sheriff’s office.
His next court appearance is scheduled for July 27.
