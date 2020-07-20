7 Frisch’s Big Boy locations to close permanently

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Frisch’s Big Boy says it will permanently close several of its restaurants in Ohio and Kentucky due to the impact of the pandemic
The list includes the Cincinnati-based restaurant company’s location in the Carew Tower, which just opened in 2019 with considerable press and fanfare.
Other locations include:
- Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY
- Fern Valley, Louisville, KY
- Gahanna, Gahanna, OH
- Marysville, Marysville, OH
- Urbana, Urbana, OH
- Yankee Road, Liberty Township, OH
Several other restaurants will only remain open as drive-thru and carryout locations, according to a company statement.
“Team members at these locations have been invited to join nearby Frisch’s restaurants,” the company’s statement reads. “We thank our communities for their continued support and invite you to make new memories with your family – and ours – as we move forward.”
The company’s remaining locations have made significant changes to the dining experience, including a new fast-casual dining model and the removal of tables and chairs to accomodate social distancing.
