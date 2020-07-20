Hamilton Co. COVID-19 test results facing delays — here’s why

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Springdale woman says she’s now been waiting more than two weeks for the results of her COVID-19 test results.
“Basically I have heard zero,” Brenda Clark told FOX19 NOW Monday. “No phone, no email.”
Clark explains on July 1 she went to a pop-up testing location at Forest Chapel United Methodist Church on West Sharon Road sponsored by the Hamilton County Health Department. She says she wasn’t feeling sick but wanted to make sure she didn’t have an asymptomatic case ahead of a trip to Florida.
“They told me that they would get back with me in five-to-seven days, hopefully sooner, with the results,” Clark said.
It didn’t turn out that way.
When she called the health department to check on her results, she was asked for her information and told someone would get back to her shortly. That was, as she puts it, “mid-week last week.”
Health department PIO Mike Samet explains the delay.
“We tested, over the courts of two weeks in our pop-up tests, over 6,000 individuals. The unfortunate reality of it is that we swamped our labs and had to go back and resent a lot of those tests to different labs around the state,” Samet said.
Samet also explains the county labs are nearly caught up on the backlog of cases and promises those, like Clark, who have not received their results, will receive them soon.
“We will get this testing, we’ll get these lab things fixed,” he said. “We’re learning as we go. It’s been an eye-opener for all of us with the number of people tested, but that’s great. Please keep coming out and please keep getting tested.”
The health department says it doesn’t want to discourage people from getting tested just because the results are delayed.
For those who do test positive, the department says they will get priority notifications so they can begin the process of quarantine and contact tracing.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.