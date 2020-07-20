Homicide investigation underway in Colerain Twp

COLERAIN TWP. (FOX19) - A homicide investigation is underway in Colerain Township after a 22-year-old man was fatally shot over the weekend, a police spokesman confirmed Monday.
Shawn Green of Colerain Township died Sunday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
When we contacted police for comment, spokesman Jim Love confirmed Green was shot late Saturday and said no arrests have been made.
He said police have a handful of people they want to speak with as they continue to work on the case and determine what occurred.
He said the shooting was reported in the northern part of the township, but he declined to release the address right now until he checked first with detectives to make sure it would not hurt their investigation.
He said he was not saying he would not release it later Monday or advise us to not obtain that information from Hamilton County dispatchers, he just would not provide it at this point.
A dispatcher told us Colerain Township police and fire crews responded to a residence in the 5000 block of Airy Meadows Drive at 11:37 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person unconscious and not breathing who was later found to have a gunshot wound.
That person was taken to a hospital, the dispatcher said.
