LIST: Mask mandates go into effect at several stores

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mask mandates go in to effect Monday at several national chain stores due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The list of stores includes:
- Kohl’s
- Walmart
- Sam’s Club
- Lowe’s
- Walgreens
- CVS
- Meijer
- Whole Foods Market
Kroger and Home Depot will require customers to wear masks in its stores nationwide starting Wednesday, July 22.
“With the increases in [COVID-19] cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus,” Kroger said in a statement on Twitter last week.
Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery chain, began requiring all employees to wear masks in late April.
Aldi stores will begin requiring masks on customers starting Monday, July 27, and Target will follow suit on Saturday, Aug. 1.
Some retailers such as Costco, Apple, Best Buy and The Fresh Market already require customers to wear masks, according to their websites.
