Party at Coney Island shut down due to large crowd, lack of social distancing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A private party on June 18 at Coney Island was shut down due to the large crowd and lack of social distancing, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and park officials.
The private gathering was supposed to be limited to 1,200 people, the sheriff’s office said. As the night progressed, the crowd increased and the event became unmanageable.
Coney Island said an organization rented part of the park’s facilities for the private event and they were told to adhere to the guideline and social distancing rules and policies during the event.
“During the event, there were several instances of event attendees not adhering to those guidelines. Despite repeated requests from Coney Island personnel and on-site Hamilton County Sheriff department officials, event organizers did not address the issues. Accordingly, Coney Island shut down the event after approximately 90 minutes and all event attendees were escorted out of the park,” they said in a statement.
Coney Island said there are several videos being shared on social media, but they cannot confirm the locations of many of the videos.
The sheriff’s office said the party was dispersed around 10:45 p.m. without incidents.
“In keeping with Coney Island’s opening policies, daily extensive cleaning occurs in all areas of the park following the close of business each day per the park’s health and safety protocols. These sanitation protocols are based on CDC and health department guidelines and the sanitation team was especially diligent during their cleaning procedures after the July 18 event as some guests violated the park’s social distancing policies,” the park said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.