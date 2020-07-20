Police identify two people killed in motorcycle, semi crash in Wilder

WILDER, Ky. (FOX19) - Police have released the names of two people killed when a motorcycle ran into a semi in Wilder on Sunday.
According to a news release from Wilder police, witnesses said the motorcycle was headed south on AA Highway around 2:30 p.m. At the same time, a semi was on AA Highway north getting ready to turn left onto the I-275 east on-ramp.
Police say as the semi driver began to make the turn, the motorcycle collided with the side of the trailer.
The driver, Daniel Jordan, 39, of Mt. Orab, and his passenger, Kelly Boyer, 35, of Cincinnati were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
Police say the crash is still under investigation and they are asking any witnesses who have not provided a statement to call them at 859-292-3622.
