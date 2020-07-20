Police: Man arrested in connection with uncle’s fatal shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Mt. Auburn.
Christopher Metz, 37, was shot on June 21 in the 200 block of McGregor Avenue.
Metz was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center but later died from his injuries.
Cincinnati police say Nicholas Metz, 19, was arrested on a murder warrant on July 20 by the department’s homicide unit.
Christopher was Nicholas’s uncle, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.