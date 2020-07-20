Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County reopens Monday for in-person services

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County will reopen its main location in downtown Cincinnati on Monday following closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Services will be limited, and you’ll notice changes, according to the public library system’s website.
In addition to its main library location in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, the library system operates 41 regional and branch locations throughout Hamilton County
“All other locations will re-open for in-person service on Monday, July 27, with the exception of Mt. Healthy and Elmwood Place and Greenhills,” its website states.
“Mt. Healthy and Elmwood Place will begin curbside service on August 3. Greenhills will remain a curbside-only location until school starts. The Price Hill branch is currently closed through the end of 2020 for a major renovation and expansion project.”
In-person service changes
There will be several changes at locations offering in-person service including:
- The library will provide a free mask if a customer needs one. A mask order is currently in effect for all of Hamilton County.
- Customers and staff are expected to practice physical distancing at all times. Furniture has been spaced out to accommodate this and items like plexiglass barriers have been installed.
- Each facility will have a lower maximum capacity.
- Customers will be asked to limit their visits to one hour.
- Customers will have access to computers, printers, and faxing, as well as the ability to browse and pick up holds.
- Increased cleaning and sanitizing protocols are in place. Hand sanitizer is available for customers and staff.
- HVAC system blowers have been increased to maximize airflow.
- The Library can not accommodate groups at this time, and we are not offering in-person programs or events.
- Curbside and drive-thru service (where available) will still be offered at all currently activated in-person locations.
- Special hours for vulnerable populations will be held Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Hours of Service
All open locations are now operating from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.
Book drops
All locations are accepting returns through their book drops, except Price Hill. Materials are being quarantined for three days before being checked-in, so it will be a few days before you see any changes reflected on your account.
Curbside service
The following locations are open for Curbside Service: Avondale, Blue Ash, Bond Hill, Cheviot, Clifton, College Hill, Corryville, Deer Park, Delhi, Forest Park, Greenhills, Green Township, Hyde Park, Loveland, Madeira, Madisonville, Mariemont, Miami Township, Monfort Heights, Mt. Washington, North Central, Northside, Norwood, Oakley, Pleasant Ridge, St. Bernard, Sharonville, Symmes, Walnut Hills, Westwood, West End, and Wyoming
Scheduled appointments are not required for curbside service, but calling ahead will make the process more efficient for you, especially if you need to do something other than pick up a hold.
When you arrive at your location for curbside pick-up, look for the curbside service sign, park, and call the branch at the number on the sign.
Drive-thru service
Drive-thrus are now open at these locations: Anderson, Covedale, Groesbeck, Harrison, Reading, and the Downtown Main Library
Scheduled appointments are not required drive-thru service, but calling ahead will make the process more efficient for you, especially for curbside service, or if you need to do something other than pick up a hold. Find phone numbers for all branches on this web page.
Holds/borrowing items
When the item is ready, you will receive an email notification. You can pick it up anytime between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. If you’d like, you can call the location and schedule a time for pick-up.
Reach library staff on phone or online
- Our eBranch is always open, and we are continuing to provide events like storytimes online on a regular basis. Check our calendar for more information.
- Call, email or chat with us seven days a week for help with job searching, finding trusted health information, getting assistance with a library resource, and more.
For the latest library service updates and resources, visit their COVID-19 resource page.
