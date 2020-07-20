Sam DuBose’s loved ones honor him on anniversary of his death

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Family and friends gathered on Sunday for the 5th anniversary of Sam DuBose’s death.
DuBose was shot and killed by former University of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing during a traffic stop on July 19, 2015.
Investigators said Tensing pulled DuBose over for not having a front license plate. Two murder trials ended in mistrials.
His loved ones put together a makeshift memorial at the corner of Rice Street and Thill Street.
As of a few weeks ago, drivers in Ohio are no longer required to have a front license plate.
Dubose’s children said they don’t think the new law would’ve made a difference five years ago.
“No matter what my dad would’ve done or how he would’ve talked himself out of the situation. He wasn’t really at fault. Ray Tensing was going to do what he was going to do regardless. He was out to do that regardless. So I feel like that wouldn’t have changed it. You know what I’m saying he was bound to happen,” his daughter, Raegan Brooks said.
His children said the pain of losing their dad doesn’t get easier and as much as they’d like to see justice served, they say they know it’s never going to happen because their father was taken away from them.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.