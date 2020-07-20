Strong storm with damaging winds possible

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We could see another strong thunderstorm Monday similar to one that blew through Sunday as a cold front moved into the Tri-State, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
We are starting Monday dry but warm with temperatures in the low 70s. The front that sparked thunderstorms on Sunday will settle near the Ohio River.
South of the front, the air mass will remain very humid, and this will provide fuel for more thunderstorms Monday afternoon, according to Marzullo.
Once again, a stronger storm will be possible with damaging winds being the primary threat.
Afternoon high temps will be slightly cooler through the week in the upper 80s to 90 degrees.
Daily rain and thunder chances will remain as well through a good portion of the week, Marzullo says.
The high Sunday was 95 degrees with a heat index of 101 degrees by late afternoon, just before the early evening storms arrived.
As hot as it felt, it was not a record high for the day. That remains 99 degrees, set in 1934 and again in 1940, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Sunday’s storms brought down trees and power lines in Colerain Township, the weather service reports Monday morning. A large tree also was spotted down in a yard in West Chester Township.
Trees also were downed in the storm in Dearborn County, west of Aurora, in southeastern Indiana and Highland and Clinton counties in Ohio.
Wind gusts got up to 51 mph at Lunken Airport and 39 mph at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, according to the weather service.
