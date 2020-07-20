Suspect in stolen vehicle arrested at Kings Island following chase, police say

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - A suspect’s under arrest following a chase and a crash near Kings Island Monday morning, Mason police said in a news release.
Around 10:25 a.m., deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a stolen vehicle from Green Township that was traveling northbound on I-71 near the Western Row Road overpass, police said.
The suspect’s vehicle crashed and the driver ran into an unpopulated area of Kings Island, according to the news release.
He was found and arrested without incident.
Green Township police say the suspect, Joshua Brackenridge, stole his grandmother’s car after she gave him a ride.
Police say Brackenridge hit her and stole her vehicle.
He is facing charges of domestic violence, robbery and fleeing and eluding in Green Township.
A spokesperson for Kings Island says some people couldn’t get into the park right away, but normal operations have resumed.
