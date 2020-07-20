Tractor driver killed in Adams County crash

WEST UNION, Ohio (FOX19) - A 49-year-old man driving a tractor is dead in a crash in Adams County early Monday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Rescue crews were called about 3:16 a.m. to Chapparal Road near Hawk Hill Road in Tiffin Township
State troopers say Keith D. Fryman of Sardinia was operating an early model Ferguson tractor northwest on Chapparal Road when he failed to properly negotiate a curve. He lost control of the tractor and it overturned.
Fryman sustained fatal injuries as a result and was pronounced deceased at the scene, patrol officials say.
West Union Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, Adams County Sheriff’s Department and the Adams County Coroner’s Office responded and assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Georgetown Post
