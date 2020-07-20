West Chester police chief, captain put on performance improvement plans

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - West Chester’s police chief and a captain have been presented with performance improvement plans as the result of an investigation into complaints regarding workplace culture at the police department, according to a news release from the township.
The township hired a third-party investigator to review complaints of retaliation by Chief Joel Herzog submitted in letters from former Capt. Jamie Hensley and Capt. Joe Gutman to the township administrator in February and March.
A news release from the township says the most serious allegations against Chief Joel Herzog were determined to be unfounded, but, “The past communication and behaviors of Chief Herzog and Captain (Joseph) Gutman, however, are unacceptable moving forward. All employees are to be treated with the same standards and respect, regardless of gender, race or any other differences.”
The performance improvement plans were presented to Herzog and Gutman Monday although they have not been signed by either, according to township spokesperson Barb Wilson.
The performance improvement plan for Herzog addresses disparaging comments or jokes, communication with the department’s captains, and maintaining professional boundaries. As for enforcement of the plan, the document says any failure to meet the expectations could result in immediate discharge.
Gutman’s plan includes directives to maintain cooperative and professional work relationships, instructions regarding assignments and communication, and to communicate improper conduct immediately. It also outlines minimum penalties for failure to comply with the plan.
“At this time, the Board of Trustees and Administrator Larry D. Burks choose to invest in Chief Herzog and Captain Gutman, who have already demonstrated great commitment to our community and excellent law enforcement training, and demand change from them.”
When asked for reaction to the performance improvement plant, Capt. Gutman’s attorney said her client, ”is a current employee of the department and therefore cannot comment at this time.”
Following the release of the investigator’s report, four other officers filed complaints against Chief Joel Herzog.
Those complaints are currently being investigated by township administration and human resources.
Capt. Hensley abruptly quit June 23, writing in his resignation letter: “I believe this is the only option left that protects my family, my health, and my career without compromising my values. It is unfortunate to have been treated this way for taking a principled stance and others may fear coming forward in the future as a result.”
