Man charged in connection with Mt. Airy homicide, CPD says
Martin Haley Jr. was found fatally shot on Hawaiian Terrace in Mt. Airy in May. (Source: Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | July 21, 2020 at 9:14 PM EDT - Updated July 21 at 9:17 PM

MT. AIRY (FOX19) - Cincinnati police announced the arrest Tuesday evening of a man in connection with a murder that occurred in Mt. Airy in late May.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Hawaiian Terrace on May 28 to find Martin Haley, 23, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tuesday evening CPD’s Homicide Unit, with assistance from District 3 officers, arrested 22-year-old Alpine Briggs on murder charges for Haley’s shooting death, according to a CPD release.

Alpine Briggs
Alpine Briggs (Source: CPD)

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 513.352.3542.

