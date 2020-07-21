Bengals sign four draft picks

Wilson (6-2, 241), a third-round pick, spent the last five seasons (2015-19) at the University of Wyoming, with a redshirt year in ’15. He started all 52 possible games during his career, and totaled 421 tackles, including 35 for losses and seven sacks, along with 17 pass breakups, 10 INTs (two pick-sixes), four FFs and four FRs (two returned for TDs). He had 17 career games with double-digit tackles, and three seasons of at least 100 tackles.