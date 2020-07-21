Blanchester helping raise money for former athlete, hopeful nursing student

BLANCHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - A young woman in Blanchester wants to be a nurse and is getting help from her town.
Hayley Wilson, a graduate of Blanchester High School, was born without a left hand and grew up without limitations.
Naturally able to adapt, she picked up basketball and even learned to dribble with her left arm playing in high school.
“I haven’t had an athlete who’s had to overcome anything like this, you know? And, not making any excuses and doing it the way that she does and doing it so well is just incredible,” coach Bradon Pyle said.
It’s by chance she learned about what could change her life.
“Laying around at night, I was on Facebook and I saw this video about a girl who didn’t have either one of her hands and I clicked on it and watched it and it told me about the Hero Arm,” Hayley’s boyfriend Hunter Bare said.
The Hanger Clinic in Fairfield tested Hayley for a Hero Arm - she wants to be a nurse.
“And they said I was a great candidate because my muscles are so strong,” Wilson said. “It’ll go just right on my arm. Once I flex these muscles it’ll open and close and move the fingers.”
The soon-to-be nursing student said the technology is expensive. A Hero Arm is $18,000.
A GoFundMe page was created to help and in six days raised nearly half the cost.
“To see her reach this goal. It would be another great achievement for her and us. So, I can’t wait,” Hayley’s grandfather Terry Rose said.
You can donate to the Hayley’s Hero Arm fund here.
