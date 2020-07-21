Cincinnati Music Festival goes virtual for 2020

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G will go on this year — but in a different way.
Organizers behind the event are creating the ‘Feels Like Cincinnati Music Festival virtual weekend experience’ in lieu of the event that usually draws thousands to Paul Brown Stadium.
The virtual experience kicks off Thursday.
“It’s going to be the best combination of live music from local talent,” Cincinnati Music Festival organizer Fran Santangelo said. “We are showcasing a lot of talent from small black-owned businesses. We have some great educational pieces as well.”
DJ DNice will perform live.
“We’ve sent him the line-up history of who’s performed at the festival before, and he was so excited to learn about it,” Santangelo said. “So, I have a feeling he’s going to pull together some really great throwback artists, and it’s going to be really fun to watch.”
Organizers are also doing a big giveaway, meaning a viewer could win lifetime tickets to the music festival.
“You can register to win right though our website,” Santangelo explained. “That contest isn’t going to start until Thursday at 1 p.m. when we kick off all of our events.”
The event is free for everyone. All you’ll need to do is log onto CincyMusicFestival.com.
“All of our content will play starting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” Santangelo said. “We are showcasing our history, over 50 years of bringing people together through music, and we feel like everybody needs a little pick me up right now.”
