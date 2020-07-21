Cincinnati police investigate fatal shooting in Mt. Washington

MT. WASHINGTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating after finding a man fatally shot in Mt. Washington on Tuesday.
Police said the man was shot at an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Beechmont Avenue around 11 a.m.
According to police, the homicide was discovered when a bullet went through an adjoining apartment, nearly striking a child.
Our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer said the victim is in his 20s.
Police also said the victim was targeted.
No information was given about suspects.
