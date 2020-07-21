Cincinnati police investigate shooting reported Downtown

DOWNTOWN CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting reported Downtown overnight.
Cincinnati police and fire units were called to Mehring Way and Main Street at Smale Riverfront Park near Great American Ball Park about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police tell us they received a report of one person shot and a second person possibly shot. Initial dispatches indicate multiple gunshots were fired.
Police confirmed two victims are at the hospital, including one found on Mehring Way who was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by an ambulance and a second who arrived via private vehicle.
Mehring Way and Main Street were shut down in all directions while police investigated.
FOX19 NOW will update this story once police release more information.
