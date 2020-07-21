Community responding to teen’s shooting death at HS graduation party

DILLSBORO, Ind. (FOX19) - A southwest Indiana community is mourning after the shooting death of an 18-year-old at a high-school graduation party just hours after the school’s graduation ceremony.
Paycin Kritlow, a South Dearborn High School graduate, was fatally shot around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 13000 block of Prosperity Ridge Road, according to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.
Deddens announced murder charges against William Baker Tuesday afternoon. Baker owned the home where the graduation party was held, and his son, Tyler, was at the party.
According to community members, Tyler was “best friends” with a group that included Kritlow. Deddens says law enforcement confirmed during the investigation Kritlow and Tyler were friends and classmates and that both graduated that Saturday.
Authorities say Baker told them he shot Kritlow because Baker’s 17-year-old daughter had told him Kritlow raped her.
Deddens explains that the daughter said that never happened.
“She was interviewed. Her friends were interviewed. And nothing of that sort happened that day or any other day,” Deddens said.
Members of the community came out Monday to show their support.
“Paycin was the most loving kid I’ve ever known,” resident Amy Shell said. “He would walk into a room and light it up. Just a truly genuine kid that cared about everybody.
“Unfortunately Tyler is also best friends with these boys, so it’s a really hard position to be in. We’re definitely here to support Tyler, but at the same time we want to see justice for Paycin.”
Anje Sizemore says she didn’t know Kritlow personally but that she grew up in Dillsboro and wanted to do something for the community as a small business owner.
Sizemore started a GoFundMe for the Kritlow family.
She tells FOX19 NOW the death has really affected the close-knit community.
“(It) shows people, things can change in a blink of an eye,” she said. “Your life can change, and tomorrow is never guaranteed.”
Baker is being held at the Dearborn County Jail without bond.
