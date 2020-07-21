SE Indiana man to be sentenced for killing son’s friend at graduation party

DILLSBORO, Ind. (FOX19) - A southeastern Indiana man will learn his face Tuesday after recently pleading guilty in connection with the shooting death of his son’s friend at their high school graduation party.

William Baker, 53, of Dillsboro is scheduled to be sentenced in 9 a.m. in Dearborn County Circuit Court, court records show.

Baker was charged with murder last year for the shooting death of Paycin Kritlow of South Dearborn.

Baker pleaded guilty earlier this year to a reduced charge in a negotiated plea deal, court records show. The specific reduced charge is not named in the online court docket.

The shooting happened during a graduation party at Baker’s home for his son, Tyler, in the early morning hours of July, 19, 2020, according to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.

Kritlow was one of Tyler’s friends and one of the party guests.

The teens had just received their high school diploma hours earlier, on July 18, 2020.

As part of the plea deal, the murder charge was dismissed, court records show.

According to Prosecutor Deddens, Baker told police his 17-year-old daughter told him she had been raped and she pointed out Kritlow as the person that did it.

He told police got his rifle out of his gun cabinet, to the gun cabinet, walked outside, located the man his daughter identified, aimed and shot him, the prosecutor said.

Dearborn County deputies found Krtilow lying in the driveway of the home and saw a large, open wound to his neck from a gunshot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police interviewed Baker’s daughter, but she told them at no time did she tell her father she had been sexually assaulted, according to Deddens.

The girl also told authorities she was unaware of any other person present at the party who made any such statements.

Baker has been held at the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center.

