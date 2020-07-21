Dillsboro man charged with murder of son’s friend

DILLSBORO, Ind. (FOX19) - A Dillsboro man has been charged with murder for the shooting death of an 18-year-old on Sunday, according to Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.
The fatal shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 13000 block of Prosperity Ridge Road.
Deddens said Paycin Kritlow, a recent South Dearborn graduate, was at the home for the graduation party of William Baker’s son Tyler.
During the investigation, law enforcement learned that Kritlow and Tyler were friends and classmates. Both graduated on Saturday, July 18.
When called to the scene, deputies found Krtilow, who was dead, laying in the driveway of the home.
Deddens said deputies observed a large, open wound to Kritlow’s neck from a gunshot.
Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department Detective Barry Bridges said Baker’s brother-in-law said he had been at the party and once it got dark, he heard a boom. He said it felt like some debris had struck him and then saw a boy laying on the ground.
The detective said another witness pulled the victim closer to the house.
According to the detective, the brother-in-law observed his sister, Baker’s wife, to be screaming and holding Baker. He made remarks like, “that’s the boy who just raped your niece... let me go.”
Baker told police that his 17-year-old daughter told him she had been raped and that she pointed out to him the person that did it.
Deddens said Baker went on to tell police he walked into the front door of his house and proceeded downstairs to the gun cabinet where he retrieved his rifle. He then walked outside, aimed, located the man his daughter identified and shot him.
According to Deddens, police interviewed the 17-year-old daughter who stated that at no time did she tell her father that she had been sexually assaulted and said she was unaware of any other person present at the party who made any such statements.
Baker is being held at the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center.
