Double shooting near Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati

DOWNTOWN CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating a double shooting Downtown near Great American Ball Park.
Cincinnati police said officers and fire units responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Joe Nuxhall Way and Mehring Way about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.
A 21-year-old man was found shot three times in his lower leg, and a 29-year-old man was shot once in the lower leg, police said.
Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, including one who was taken there by a private vehicle.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.
