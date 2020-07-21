Duke Energy ready to return to standard billing practices

“We encourage all customers who are a few months late on a payment or you can see you are not going to be able to make your next due date to contact us. We can do many things, first we can move your due date a couple of days out to help you there. Or we can look at an extended payment plan. We can look at three months, six months or nine months. Whatever works for you to pay the balance off over a longer-term,” Freedman said.