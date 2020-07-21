Duke Energy ready to return to standard billing practices

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More than 45,000 Duke Energy customers are at risk of having their power shut off after the months-long pause due to the pandemic.
Duke Energy, which provides electricity to more than 860,000 customers can resume disconnections on August 10.
The company says the goal is not to shut power off, but work with customers to continue services.
“There is no firm date to actually start disconnections. What we are concentrated on right now is help customers find a resolution for them, a payment plan so they can rescue the risk for themselves and their families,” Lee Freedman said.
Duke Energy says they have seen aa significant increase on customers that are at least 60 days behind on paying their bill.
“About 15,000 customers throughout greater Cincinnati directly benefited on this freeze from our disconnections, which took effect about 4-months ago. We have expanded options for these customers. So they can continue to receive service and operations as we shift back to normal operations and standard billing practices,” Freedman said.
Duke submitted an idea to the Ohio Regulator that starting August 10 they would notify customers they are at risk of losing service. They say the key is to contact them.
“We encourage all customers who are a few months late on a payment or you can see you are not going to be able to make your next due date to contact us. We can do many things, first we can move your due date a couple of days out to help you there. Or we can look at an extended payment plan. We can look at three months, six months or nine months. Whatever works for you to pay the balance off over a longer-term,” Freedman said.
He stressed the goal is not to shut off power, but part of the recovery is the return to standard billing practices.
