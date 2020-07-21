Summer program nets Tri-State school district ‘dry run’ for full fall classes

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Dozens of grade-school children are back in classrooms in the Northwest Local School District for a summer reading program, offering an early preview of how school will look in the fall.
The changes at Taylor Elementary all start when the kids get on the bus, where masks are required.
If they don’t have a mask? “We will give them (one) before they sit on the bus,” District Superintendent Todd Bowling said.
Buses will be loaded back-to-front, Bowling explains. There will be two kids per seat, and every kid will have an assigned seat so that if one of them tests positive, officials can get an early start on contact tracing.
“If Johnny in seat 14 has contracted COVID and tested positive, we have to trace who was in front of him, who was behind him and who was beside him,” Bowling said.
Kids’ temperatures are taken upon leaving the bus, and they’re given hand sanitizer before going inside the school.
In the classrooms, their desks are 6 feet apart.
Dave Frey, a fifth-grade teacher in the district and president of the Northwest Association of Educators, says he has some concerns about returning: “The social distancing, the mask issue, kids keeping their masks on,” he said.
He also has concerns about teachers and staff: “There’s a lot of people with a lot of very serious medical health conditions.”
But he says he’s still excited for students to come back.
“I’m going to like it,” he admitted. “I’m going to actually like seeing the kids face-to-face.”
The district says it will supply PPE to every teacher and work with those who don’t feel comfortable coming back into the building.
“We did post a position in our distract for remote teaching and learning that teachers can apply for,” Bowling said. “Depending on how many we need, we’ll obviously fill all those positions.”
Right now, roughly 20 percent of the district’s students have chosen the remote learning option, but that could change.
For the kids that will be in class, the district admits it will be difficult to have enforce social distancing and mask compliance.
“We will do our best to use the first part of the day to teach these kids these routines — and they are routines,” Bowling said.
Bowling adds the district’s safety procedures can always be changed depending on how kids and teachers react.
The district is also preparing for a complete shutdown and return to full remote learning should the need arise.
