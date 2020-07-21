Evening Thunderstorms, More Tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Temperatures in most areas we around 90° today with a heat index in the low to mid 90s. This is just more of the same weather we have been having for weeks. Thie remainder of the week most days will be near to 90°or into the lower 90s with sticky humidity and scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Model runs and forecasts that take us into early August say the warm and humid weather will continue with little or no prospect for an extended break until after August 2nd.
So look for hot and humid weather to continue for at least two weeks.
