Fatal crash closes ramp to SB I-71 in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH (FOX19) - One person is dead in a high-speed crash that closed the ramp to southbound Interstate 71 from Pfeiffer Road, Blue Ash police say.
Both vehicles were headed eastbound when the crash occurred about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.
Two ambulances responded and took at least two people to Bethesda North Hospital, Hamilton County dispatchers said.
The cause remains under investigation.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.