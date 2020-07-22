A Few Showers and Muggy Overnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Once again the official high temperature at CVG reached the 90s with a top temp of 91° Tuesday. A number of locations were considerably warmer with high temperatures in the middle 90s and heat indices in the middle and upper 90s. Wednesday will not be quite as warm because of numerous showers and thunderstorms along with thicker, more widespread and more persistent cloud cover. The humidity however will be very uncomfortable. Tomorrow will follow the same pattern with widespread rainfall and cloud cover. Right now the forecast looks good for the first three games of the Cincinnati Reds season starting Friday.