Findlay Market still celebrating Opening Day — even without a parade

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s almost Opening Day in Cincinnati, and while there won’t be a parade at Findlay Market on Friday, there’s still going to be lots of things to do.
For more than a century, Findlay Market has marked the start of all Opening Day festivities. People line up to see the floats go past and visit the market’s many merchants.
This year, there won’t be a parade, floats or large crowds. But the market is still hoping people visit on the unofficial holiday.
“So many of our merchants are steeped in tradition,” Findlay Market Events and Promotions Coordinator Erinn Sweet explained. “And I think that the Opening Day parade is a huge part of the Findlay Market tradition.”
Sweet says these past several months have been hard for the small businesses here. But together they’ve been able to get through it and want to celebrate Opening Day — even if it has to be a little different.
“We’ve seen just a very nice collaborative effort of everyone involved to help the community, to give back and to provide fresh groceries,” Sweet continued.
There will be plenty of promotions such as a Reds waffle at Taste of Belgium, an Eckerlin Meats grill-out and more.
After the market closes, you can come to the beer garden. There will be live music from 5-7 p.m., and when the game starts you can watch it on televisions at the beer garden.
Don’t forget to wear red, bring a mask and follow safe social distancing.
Hopefully next year we can all stand on the streets and enjoy the Opening Day parade!
