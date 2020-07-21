Free COVID-19 testing sites in Cincinnati this week

Free COVID-19 testing sites in Cincinnati this week
Kelly Mendenhall performs a coronavirus test at a drive-through testing site in Burlington Thursday, July 16, 2020 as healthcare workers work through July heat to test hundreds of people per day. (Source: Travis Long)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | July 21, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT - Updated July 21 at 11:19 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - COVID-19 pop-up testing sites will be available in the Cincinnati area running from July 22 through July 26, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Anyone can get the free test and no appointment is needed. However, quantities may be limited.

Shroder High School

  • 5030 Duck Creek Road
  • July 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Withrow High School

  • 2488 Madison Road
  • July 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Woodward High School

  • 7005 Reading Road
  • July 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Corinthian Baptist Church

  • 1920 Tennessee Avenue
  • July 24, 25 and 26, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

