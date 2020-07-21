Free COVID-19 testing sites in Cincinnati this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - COVID-19 pop-up testing sites will be available in the Cincinnati area running from July 22 through July 26, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Anyone can get the free test and no appointment is needed. However, quantities may be limited.
Shroder High School
- 5030 Duck Creek Road
- July 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Withrow High School
- 2488 Madison Road
- July 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Woodward High School
- 7005 Reading Road
- July 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Corinthian Baptist Church
- 1920 Tennessee Avenue
- July 24, 25 and 26, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
