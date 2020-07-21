Free personal training seminar offered to help vets with physical, mental health

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - Veterans struggling with their mental and physical health are getting a chance to improve both at the same time through a traveling seminar that is focused on personal fitness.
The seminar, which is taking place in 60 cities across the country, was hosted at BEAT Personal Fitness in Blue Ash on Tuesday night.
For two hours, people listened intently as Bobby Somers, an Army veteran, and Stan Efferding, the creator of “The Vertical Diet,” shared stories of hope and inspiration.
Somers opened up to attendees, saying that he nearly took his own life before he found a way to improve his mental health by focusing on fitness.
“It just helped me, literally it saved my life. If it wasn’t for FIT OPS, I would’ve went through with my suicide plan. I just would’ve,” Somers said.
Somers explained he joined up with the FIT OPS Foundation, a non-profit that offers free personal training certification camps for veterans. Now both he and Efferding have been traveling around the United States to share education and insight in a free coaching seminar hosted at gyms.
“We’re spreading information and education, trying to give them the tools necessary to make progress with their mental health and their physical health,” Efferding said.
The goal, the two said, is really to help anyone, but especially veterans, find their footing. Throughout the presentation, the pair highlighted diet tips, exercise suggestions and healthy ways to overcome life’s biggest obstacles, like the current pandemic.
“You know, I’ve spent most of my career trying to help people physically, and to now be able to help them mentally, particularly with Bobby’s understanding and his experience, very rewarding,” Efferding said. “We’re getting a lot of feedback from people all over the country, and we do believe we’re saving lives.”
Somers and Efferding have been to about 40 cities thus far, which means they have about 20 to go. All of the seminars are free and are hosted at gyms.
The two say they hope veterans who attend the seminars will consider taking the extra step of attending the FIT OPS Foundation’s personal training camp.
