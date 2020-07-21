‘It was a miracle:' Good Samaritans stop for motorcyclist on US-50

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A group of would-be passersby recently worked together to save the life of a motorcyclist on Columbia Parkway.
The three-vehicle crash happened Saturday around 6:45 p.m. The motorcyclist was thrown off his bike.
Russell Gibson was among those who stopped. He remembers the incident.
“It was a warm Saturday evening, and I saw these four gentleman riding their motorcycles, and I thought, ‘That’s a nice day to ride a bike,‘”Gibson told FOX19 NOW.
Then: “Just out of nowhere, I come up on the crest of the hill and I just see the motorcycles lying in the middle of the road, and people are jumping off the bikes running over, and I see a car in oncoming traffic, and it had been rear-ended by two cars.”
A motorcyclist ended up pinned beneath the first car.
Gibson says something prompted him to get out of his car and help. Nearly a dozen others joined him.
“Me and another gentleman grabbed the man by the vest and pulled him from underneath the car, and I’ll never forget looking down and seeing him, and his eyes were closed, and he opened his eyes, and then just out of nowhere there was a nurse who stopped who was still in uniform, and another woman was praying over us,” Gibson said.
Gibson says every inch of that car had somebody’s hands on it, lifting it up over the body of the trapped motorcyclist.
“I looked down and I’m thinking, ‘There’s not a scratch on him!‘” Gibson remembered. “I mean it was a miracle, and I’m looking down, and his face... there’s not a scratch on him!”
Gibson knows not everyone crash victim on that road is so lucky.
“Usually when you see accidents on the Columbia Parkway, it usually doesn’t end well. They’re usually pretty bad, so Saturday was definitely a miracle for that gentleman, and we pray for his recovery,” said Gibson.
Cincinnati police said the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. At this time, there are no updates on his status.
