Joe Burrow, Bengals rookies report to training camp

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals rookies report Tuesday for training camp and the focal point is number one overall NFL Draft Pick Joe Burrow from LSU.
Burrow is one of seven Cincinnati draft picks in the rookie class which includes 10 undrafted free agents.
As the #9 jersey grows more and more popular by the day, Bengals fans can’t wait to see Burrow take his first snap after winning the Heisman Trophy by the largest margin in the award’s history.
The storylines seem endless when talking about this quarterback who played high school ball in Athens, Ohio.
A big question lingers - how much work will Burrow get leading up to game one of the regular season? Multiple reports say there will be no preseason games.
As for the schedule, veteran QBs and injured players are slated to arrive Thursday and the full team reports July 28.
The NFL and NFL Players Association are negotiating health and safety protocols.
The league and union agreed to daily COVID-19 tests for players after testing negative twice in tests administered 72 hours apart.
