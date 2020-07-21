Kenton County officer fires shot at chase suspect who rammed cruiser, police say

COVINGTON, KY. (FOX19) - Kenton County police say one of their officers fired a shot at a chase suspect who rammed his cruiser in Covington overnight.
It all started just after 10 p.m. Monday when a vehicle fled a traffic stop conducted by Kenton County police as they tried to help locate the vehicle after it fled from another agency, according to a news release.
The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was attempted, the vehicle fled, but did stop after a short pursuit in the area of Madison Pike and Hands Pike, according to police and Kenton County dispatchers.
As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and rammed the officer’s vehicle as he was approaching, police said in their news release.
The officer drew his firearm and fired at the driver, who then fled on foot, according to police.
This case is under investigation by the Kenton County Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Billy Snipes: 859-392-2127
