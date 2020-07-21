Kentucky State Police looking for woman who vanished in January

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help as it continues to search for a woman who was last seen in January.
Linda Johns, 35, disappeared on Jan. 9 near New Liberty in Owen County, Ky.
KSP’s Post 5 in Campbellsburg says it received the missing persons report on Feb. 18.
Johns is described as a white female, 4′ 10″ in height, weighing approximately 90 lbs, and having brown hair and brown eyes.
According to family, Johns frequents the Corinth, Union and Dry Ridge areas.
Police say they have received numerous leads but none have led to the discovery of Johns’s location.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
Anyone with any information about Johns’ location or disappearance is encouraged to contact Tpr. Tanner at Post 5 at 502.532.6363.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.