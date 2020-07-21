LaRose: I referred Householder-related ‘campaign finance violations’ to Ohio Elections Commission

COLUMBUS (FOX19) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Tuesday night he referred 19 apparent or alleged violations of state campaign finance laws related to House Speaker Larry Householder to the Ohio Elections Commission.
“For those of us who answer the call to public service with a sincere desire to serve as good stewards of the public trust, today’s events are deeply disappointing,” LaRose said in a news release. “Sadly, today’s criminal complaint is a reminder that some enter public life seeking to accumulate personal power and to enrich themselves. Those who do so are not fit to hold public office.”
Among the alleged and apparent violations of Ohio’s campaign finance laws are:
- acceptance of direct corporate contributions
- failure to file a complete and accurate campaign finance statement
- converting campaign funds for personal benefit
The 19 items likely do not represent a comprehensive list of violations of Ohio laws by the named defendants, according to LaRose.
The secretary of state, his elections law team and campaign finance division will continue to review the relevant campaign finance reports and make additional referrals as violations become known.
The complaint sent to the Ohio Elections Commission can be found here.
